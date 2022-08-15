Snapchat+ now has extra features for subscribers

(Pocket-lint) - Back in June Snapchat launched its paid Snapchat+ subscription service to give users exclusive features and experimental add-ons.

For a $3.99/£3.99 monthly fee, Snapchat users were promised early access to a number of features before they were available to the wider public. The list of additional features was short at the time, but that's about to change.

Now Snapchat has revealed several new exclusive features that are available to Snapchat+ subscribers. The company has promised that these are the first of many and that there will be "frequent future drops" for subscribers to look forward to.

The first of these features includes:

Priority Story Replies - when you post a reply to a story it will be more easily visible to Snap Stars.

Post View Emoji - you'll now be able to choose an emoji that you want your friends to see once they've seen your Snap. So you can have a custom way to sign off your Snaps.

New Bitmoji Backgrounds - Snapchat+ users can get access to special Bitmoji backgrounds which stand out

New App Icons - You'll be able to change your app icon and swap for a different design on your home screen

These features are available alongside Snapchat for web which launched a few weeks back:

Snapchat for Web allows Snapchat+ subscribers to send messages or call friends while on a desktop computer. Making it even easier to stay in touch. Apparently, AR lenses are also coming to the web in future too. So plenty more to look forward to from Snapchat+.

Snapchat+ is now available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria. Find out how to subscribe here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.