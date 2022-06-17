Snap might launch a paid subscription called Snapchat Plus

(Pocket-lint) - Snap is reportedly testing a paid subscription called Snapchat Plus.

According to The Verge, Snapchat Plus will give you early access to some features. Plus, Twitter app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi recently noticed Snap is testing other features for Snapchat Plus, including the ability to pin one of your friends as your “No. 1 BFF”.

Other features reportedly include:

Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

Display a badge in your profile

See your orbit with BFF

See your friend's location in the last 24 hours

See how many friends have rewatched your story

Paluzzi showed that the price for Snapchat Plus is currently listed as 4.59 Euros a month and 45.99 Euros a year (around $4.84).

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 17 June 2022

Snapchat is a mobile app for Android and iOS devices. Colloquially, the app is often called Snap by its users. Meanwhile, Snapchat’s developer is a public company also called Snap, confusingly. The company itself claims to be a camera company. (As such, it creates other products, including hardware, like Snapchat Spectacles.) Whichever you choose to call it, Snap is headed by co-founder Evan Spiegel.

One of the core concepts of the mobile app is that any picture, video, or message - aka snap - you send by default is made available to the receiver for only a short time before it becomes inaccessible. This temporary or ephemeral nature of the app was originally designed to encourage a more natural flow of interaction.

For more about Snapchat and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.