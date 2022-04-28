Snapchat and Live Nation to offer AR festival experiences

(Pocket-lint) - Snap has announced a partnership with Live Nation to offer Snapchat AR experience across global festivals.

Announced during the Snap Partner Summit 2022 online keynote address, the deal will see festival sites around the world enriched with augmented reality elements when viewed through the Snapchat Camera.

It will include the forthcoming Lollapalooza festival in California and Wireless in London, and attendees will also be able to use AR to try on merchandise, find friends across the sites, and discover exclusive landmarks.

The first to feature the Live Nation Snapchat experience will be those attending the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in May.

There will be augmented enhancements to view "live music like never before".

The experiences at all Live Nation-served festivals will be custom built with the help of Snap's own creative studio, Arcadia. They will be available across select concerts too, with unique aspects appearing depending on the artist.

You can find out all about the other new features coming to Snapchat and Snap's Spectacles during the Snap Partner Summit 2022 keynote. Check out our guide here for more details.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 29 April 2022

You can also see an excellent array of Snapchat fails and funny photo moments in our feature here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.