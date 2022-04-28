Snapchat unveils Dress Up destination for AR fashion

(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat has offered the ability to try on glasses and clothes through its lenses before, with augmented reality enabling brands to offer previews of what items will look like worn.

However, it has now created a dedicated destination for users to find different AR shopping experiences, called "Dress Up".

Announced during the Snap Partner Summit 2022, Dress Up makes it more simple to find different brands and retailers that offer AR fashion experiences.

This is coupled with new software tools for business to create Snap AR opportunities in their product detail pages on other websites or apps. For example, a new shiopping lens has been developed that can scan a user's body and instantly overlay virtual clothes without having to undress.

The end result should help Snapchatters find and "try on" fashio items, even see what a handbag or shoes will look like once ordered.

A new shopping section in a user's profile will also allow them to purchase after the visualisation process.

Sportswear specialist Puma is among the partners to launch new experiences within Snapchat. It offers the opportunity to try on sneakers within the app and order them directly.

Other interesting new features and developments have also been announced during the Snap Partner Summit keynote address, which you can find out more about here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.