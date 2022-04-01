How to share YouTube videos to Snapchat

(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat has pushed out an update that finally makes it way easier to share your favourite new or old videos with your followers on Snap, even including a handy visual for the clip.

The feature should work on iOS and Android, so regardless of what phone you're using you should be able to follow the steps below to share videos.

Open your YouTube app and navigate to a video Tap the share icon below the video Tap the Snapchat icon Make your Snap and then hit send to share it

It's as easy as that - you can add a little thumbnail of the video you're sharing and the widget even includes a link for your friends and followers to tap on if they want to go watch the video themselves.

This will be really great for sharing new videos, but will also likely be a boon to content creators wanting to alert their fans to new uploads on their YouTube channels.

In effect, the new addition is basically a sticker for YouTube, which lets you arrange your Snap however you like it, and still lets you access filters and effects, but it's obviously still not going to allow you to actually paste in sections of a video for people to view right there on Snapchat.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.