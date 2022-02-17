(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat is introducing a small feature that most users will likely find very handy: The ability to change usernames.

Snap said it's rolling out an update globally later this month that will allow users to ditch the name they originally used without having to create a new account. Here's what you need to know.

Your Snapchat username is set when you first create your Snapchat account.

A username is different from your display name, which is how you appear on Snapchat. You can actually customise your display name whenever you like. (Go here to learn how to create or change your display name.) To see your username - or handle - tap on your profile icon at the top of the screen in the Snapchat app. Your username is shown next to your Snapchat score.

To change your username on Snapchat, follow these quick steps:

Open the latest version of the Snapchat mobile app. Go to the profile screen Tap the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera. Tap the gear icon Select Username Select Change Username. Now go ahead and change your handle!

No. In fact, changing a username won’t affect your contacts, Snap code, Snap Score, or memories, according to Snapchat’s press release.

No. You can only change a username once in a year.

No. Snap said, when changing usernames in the future, you won’t be able to choose a handle that’s been used in the past - even by yourself.

The ability to change your Snapchat username without having to create a new account will be available starting 23 February 2022.

The feature works in Snapchat's mobile apps for both Android and iOS.

Check out Snapchat's support page here for everything you need to know about usernames, including how to change them. We also have this in-depth guide on Snapchat and how the app works.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.