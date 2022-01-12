(Pocket-lint) - If you've ever been in a group chat on Snapchat, then you know how difficult it is to respond to individual messages - especially when there are several people talking all at once. Well, thanks to a new update, it's finally a lot easier to reply to people in Snap chats.

Starting in January 2022, Snapchat is rolling out a major update to its Android and iOS apps that introduces new tools and features. Perhaps the most important of these new features is Chat Reply - as it finally allows you to respond to individual messages in an ongoing chat.

According to Snapchat, Chat Reply can help you "keep conversations on track and communicate with context", because it allows you to circle back to a specific message in a group chat or any chat and start a thread. To use Chat Reply, simply hold down on a message and click reply. That's it!

Snapchat's January 2022 update adds a few more chat-related features you might find interesting:

Bitmoji Reactions: React to any message with seven Bitmoji responses.

React to any message with seven Bitmoji responses. Poll Stickers - Add Emoji-powered polls to Snaps and Stories to survey friends. To create a poll, find the new option in the Sticker folder.

- Add Emoji-powered polls to Snaps and Stories to survey friends. Improved Calling: Add lenses and preview who's in a group call before you join.

To learn more about Snapchat and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide: What is Snapchat, how does it work, and what's the point?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.