(Pocket-lint) - If you've ever been in a group chat on Snapchat, then you know how difficult it is to respond to individual messages - especially when there are several people talking all at once. Well, thanks to a new update, it's finally a lot easier to reply to people in Snap chats.
Starting in January 2022, Snapchat is rolling out a major update to its Android and iOS apps that introduces new tools and features. Perhaps the most important of these new features is Chat Reply - as it finally allows you to respond to individual messages in an ongoing chat.
How to use Chat Reply in a Snap chat
According to Snapchat, Chat Reply can help you "keep conversations on track and communicate with context", because it allows you to circle back to a specific message in a group chat or any chat and start a thread. To use Chat Reply, simply hold down on a message and click reply. That's it!
What else is new in Snapchat?
Snapchat's January 2022 update adds a few more chat-related features you might find interesting:
- Bitmoji Reactions: React to any message with seven Bitmoji responses.
- Poll Stickers - Add Emoji-powered polls to Snaps and Stories to survey friends.
- To create a poll, find the new option in the Sticker folder.
- Improved Calling: Add lenses and preview who's in a group call before you join.
To learn more about Snapchat and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide: What is Snapchat, how does it work, and what's the point?