Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Snapchat app news

Snap launches Story Studio, a more advanced video editing app

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Snap Snap launches Story Studio, a more advanced video editing app

- It's available for iPhone users

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Snap has introduced a new standalone video editing app for iPhone users. It's called Story Studio.

First announced in May 2021, Story Studio offers more advanced editing options for vertical videos, allowing you to have finer control over elements such as text and AR lenses. It even lets you apply trending audio. Edited videos can be exported directly to Snapchat to share on your Story or on Spotlight, or they can be downloaded and shared elsewhere if you wish. Unlike TikTok, your edited videos won't be watermarked.

Snap describes Story Studio as a "fast and fun way for creators to make advanced, engaging vertical videos to share on Snapchat". Features include frame-precise trimming, splitting, and timing tools, the ability to add layers and captions, "Sounds from Snapchat", and smooth transitions.

If you need help getting started with Story Studio, Snap has an entire FAQ page here that details device requirements, how to manage and create projects, the ins and outs of editing and previewing and sharing, plus everything you need to know about how sounds work. It's worth a look.

An "early version" of Story Studio is now available in Apple's App Store for Snapchat users in the US, UK, and Canada.

There's no word yet on whether the app is coming to Android.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 15 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Snap launches Story Studio, a more advanced video editing app
Snap launches Story Studio, a more advanced video editing app By Maggie Tillman ·
34 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence
34 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence By Adrian Willings ·
Apple Music Voice Plan: How does it work, who is it for, and is it worth it?
Apple Music Voice Plan: How does it work, who is it for, and is it worth it? By Maggie Tillman ·