(Pocket-lint) - Snap has introduced a new standalone video editing app for iPhone users. It's called Story Studio.

First announced in May 2021, Story Studio offers more advanced editing options for vertical videos, allowing you to have finer control over elements such as text and AR lenses. It even lets you apply trending audio. Edited videos can be exported directly to Snapchat to share on your Story or on Spotlight, or they can be downloaded and shared elsewhere if you wish. Unlike TikTok, your edited videos won't be watermarked.

Snap describes Story Studio as a "fast and fun way for creators to make advanced, engaging vertical videos to share on Snapchat". Features include frame-precise trimming, splitting, and timing tools, the ability to add layers and captions, "Sounds from Snapchat", and smooth transitions.

If you need help getting started with Story Studio, Snap has an entire FAQ page here that details device requirements, how to manage and create projects, the ins and outs of editing and previewing and sharing, plus everything you need to know about how sounds work. It's worth a look.

An "early version" of Story Studio is now available in Apple's App Store for Snapchat users in the US, UK, and Canada.

There's no word yet on whether the app is coming to Android.