How to add a 3D Bitmoji avatar to your Snapchat profile

- It's easy!

(Pocket-lint) - Snapchat has updated user profiles to include 3D Bitmoji avatars. Previously, Bitmoji profile avatars were only available in 2D.

The new 3D Bitmoji avatars are available in the US and offer over 1,200 different combinations of facial expressions, poses, backgrounds, and gestures. According to Snap, more than 70 per cent of Snapchat’s 280 million daily active users have their Bitmoji avatar linked to their Snapchat accounts.

Keep in mind Snapchat first launched 3D Bitmojis over four years ago, primarily as a lens so that users could place an animated and 3D version of their Bitmoji onto the world in augmented reality. Now, that technology is simply coming to avatars, so that your profile can be more expressive, presumably.

How to get a 3D Bitmoji avatar

It's easy. Follow these steps to create and edit a 3D Bitmoji avatar...

Create a Bitmoji avatar

If you want to get a 3D Bitmoji, change the avatar style to Bitmoji Deluxe in My Profile. You can customise your 3D Bitmoji header by tapping it or pulling on your Profile card - it's that simple. When making a 3D Bitmoji, you will have the option to change outfits and update the pose and background.

  1. Open the latest version of Snapchat from the App Store or Google Play Store
  2. Tap the Profile icon at the top to go to your Profile screen
  3. Scroll to Find Bitmoji
  4. Select Create My Avatar
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions

Note: If you already have a Bitmoji and want to link it to Snapchat:

  1. Tap the Profile icon at the top to go to your Profile screen
  2. Tap Add Bitmoji
  3. Then follow the on-screen instructions
    • You need a device running at least iOS 10 or Android 5.0.

Edit a Bitmoji avatar

  1. Create your Bitmoji avatar following the steps above.
  2. If you want to edit it, tap the Profile icon at the top to go to your Profile screen.
  3. Tap Bitmoji.
  4. Now select one of these editing options:
    • Edit My Bitmoji to edit its appearance
    • Change My Outfit to get new clothes
    • Change My Bitmoji Selfie to update your Bitmoji on the Friends screen

Change your Bitmoji avatar style

You won't lose your old avatar when you upgrade to Bitmoji Deluxe (aka 3D Bitmoji). But if you want to try a Bitmoji style other than 3D, follow these steps:

  1. Download the Bitmoji app from the App Store or Google Play Store
  2. In the Bitmoji app, tap on the round gear icon in the corner
  3. Tap Change Avatar Style
  4. Swipe to select the avatar style you want

There are three different avatar styles you can switch to anytime:

  • Bitmoji Deluxe (aka 3D Bitmoji)
  • Bitmoji Classic
  • Bitstrips

Want to know more?

See our Snapchat guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 19 July 2021.
