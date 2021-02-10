(Pocket-lint) - Snap is introducing a new safety feature, or a so-called "tooltip". It's called Friend Check Up.

Basically, when you friend someone on Snapchat, you're opening them up to your stories and even your location, depending on your settings, of course. But with the new Friend Check Up feature, Snap wants to ensure that everyone you're friends with on its platform is someone you actually want to befriend and give access to you and posts.

"On Safer Internet Day, we’re going a step further by announcing. . . Friend Check Up that will prompt Snapchatters to review their Friend lists and make sure it’s made up of people they still want to be connected to", Snapchat explained.

Just think about the many times you've seen a follower and had no idea who they are or when they friended you. Now you can remedy that with Friend Check Up, which Snap said is rolling out globally on Android “in the coming weeks” and to iOS devices “in the coming months". It'll show up as a reminder notification on your profile screen, as seen below.

Remember, you can always trim up your friends without Friend Check Up. Just go to your profile and tap on My Friends. From there, you can remove a friend by tapping and holding on their name until the Block/Remove options pop up.

For more Snapchat tips and tricks, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.