Ryan Reynolds to star in Ryan Doesn't Know on Snapchat

(Pocket-lint) - Actor, future co-owner of Wrexham FC, and quite possibly the coolest guy on the planet, Ryan Reynolds is soon to star in his own series on Snapchat.

Ryan Doesn't Know is a 12-episode series that tasks the Deadpool star with learning new skills. He will speak to experts in a number of fields, including axe throwing, floral sculpting, and video effects wizardry, then try his own hand at each craft - presumably to hilarious effect.

A trailer has been released that includes one of the other skills he'll attempt - ice sculpting with chainsaws - as taught by Shintaro Okamoto.

The new series will start on 30 January 2021 and episodes will then air every other day.

It will be be found on Snapchat's Discover area. You can watch it and/or subscribe via the link here.

As well as his new show and imminent takeover of Wrexham FC (with Rob McElhenney), Reynolds will soon appear in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard in which he starred alongside Samuel L Jackson. He is also currently working on a script and idea for Deadpool 3, which will be the first in the franchise to be part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.