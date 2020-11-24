(Pocket-lint) - Snap has announced a new section in Snapchat, called Spotlight, which is designed to surface TikTok-like viral videos from users.

Spotlight is a new dedicated tab in the Snapchat app. The videos - or Spotlight snaps - surfaced in this section are up to 60 seconds long.

When you tap into Spotlight, you’ll see Spotlight snaps based on what Snapchat’s algorithm thinks you want to see (likely influenced by what you’ve viewed in the past and how long you’ve watched). Keep in mind Snapchat already allows users to submit their snaps to a Snap Map location for anyone to peek at any given time or place. Contrary to how that feature is generally used, Spotlight is specifically designed for viral, TikTok-like videos.

However, unlike TikToks, Spotlight snaps won’t feature a public comments section, and users' profiles are private by default.

Snapchatters can, therefore, keep their accounts from public view while still posting content in Spotlight. In fact, anyone can submit their snaps to Spotlight for others to view; you just have to tap “Spotlight” when posting to send it to the section. Snap said it's even paying some creators to post - promising to fork over $1 million between the most popular creators on the app per day until 2021.

Snap said it'll send a message to you directly via Team Snapchat if you've earned, along with a link to a third-party payments provider (Hyperwallet).

Spotlight snaps are a type of snap that a user can send to the new Spotlight section. You capture them like any other snap (there's a how-to here), but instead of sending them to a friend or to your story, you send them to Spotlight. Snap said Spotlight snaps should be vertical videos with sound. If you attempt to send still-image photos, horizontal Snaps, blurry Snaps, or text-only snaps, they won’t show up in Spotlight.

Open the latest version of the Snapchat mobile app. Press and hold the Camera button to create a video snap. Tap the toggle button to switch between the selfie and rear-facing camera. You can also double-tap the screen to switch cameras! Tap the lightning bolt button to enable or disable flash. Stop holding the Camera button to end your recording.

Create a snap (see above). Tap the Snapchat send icon at the bottom to go to the Send To screen. Select 'Spotlight' at the top of the 'Send To' screen.

Snap recommends you add a #topic on the Send To page so others can join in or explore more Snaps like yours, and that you use creative tools like captions, sounds, lenses, or GIFs to make your snaps stand out. You can send snaps from your Camera Roll or Memories, but Snap has told users it wants to "see your best stuff". It may also limit how many snaps you can submit to Spotlight within a certain window of time.

Snap has a guide here that walks you through the creative tools you can use to make a Spotlight snap. It even details how to delete a Spotlight snap.

You can see examples of Spotlight snaps in Snap's announcement tweet:

Introducing Spotlight



The best of Snapchat. Sit back and take it all in, or submit your video Snaps and you could earn a share of more than $1,000,000 a day. Happy Snapping!https://t.co/U7eG7VNJqk pic.twitter.com/mxGWuDSdQk — Snapchat (@Snapchat) November 23, 2020

Spotlight is launching in 11 countries: the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Check out Snapchat's Spotlight FAQ for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.