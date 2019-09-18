Snapchat is considering a dedicated news tab

It seems that Snapchat is following in Facebook's footsteps by working on a dedicated news tab for its service.

Back in August, we heard that Facebook was planning on working directly with certain well-known publishers to deliver news directly to its users. That company was seemingly approaching various media companies with lucrative deals to licence news content.

Now Snapchat is apparently exploring similar options. According to The Information, Snap Inc. is talking to publishers about the potential for content in a dedicated news tab in Discover.

This idea is in the early stages, but the company is apparently hoping to roll it out sometime in 2020.

A specific section within Discover that's dedicated to news would make it far easier for users to find what they're after. This news section is set to "...present real-time, breaking news from a handful of trusted news partners."

This is also in line with plans to revamp Discover and make it more useful. Earlier this year, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel said the current Discover setup was like wandering through "supermarket without the aisles labeled" with high-quality publications being lumped in with gossip content.

It's hoped that a dedicated news section will make the platform more appealing for publishers and more attractive too.

