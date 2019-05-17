Snapchat is often at the centre of a new, hilarious craze - mainly thanks to its many side-splitting lenses and filters.

We've guffawed over face swaps in the past, now it is the turn of gender swap.

Social media accounts are becoming inundated with pictures taken with the new Snapchat lenses that turn men into women and vice versa. Not only are the results impressive - and, in some cases, terrifying (as we found out above) - but they are huge fun to make and share.

Here we tell you how to create your own gender swap image on Snapchat and include some examples of celebrities and politicians we've taken the liberty to transform ourselves.

The gender swap filter should be a doddle to find and use:

1. Open Snapchat on your iOS or Android device and head to the camera screen.

2. If your device is not currently using the front-facing camera, tap on the circular arrows button in the top right-hand corner.

3. Tap on the face icon next to the shutter button at the bottom, this will bring up all the installed lenses.

4. If you want to turn your image male, tap the first lens (a little face with a beard on it).

5. If you want to turn your image female, tap the second lens (a little face with lipstick on).

6. The screen should shimmer and then settle on your new image. You can save or share it from the next screen.

Here are some examples we put together of celebrities who have been "gender swapped". See if you can guess who they are before reading the captions underneath.

Snapchat's gender swap lens works best with a 3D face rather than 2D, but we're sure you can agree that some of the examples we've included are very impressive indeed:

Tom Cruise is just as attractive as a woman as he is a man. Lucky beggar.

Harry Potter's Emma Watson turns into a mighty suave chap.

It's time for an Iron Woman, don't you think?

It looks like Scarlett Johansson is auditioning to be the new third member of Bros.

We couldn't have a celebrity round-up without a Kardashian in it, after all.

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? His hair, it seems.

Leonardo DiCaprio or Star Wars' Daisy Ridley? You decide.

Donald Trump would just be happy with the fuller head of hair.

The UK's prime minister might be standing down soon, but there will always be a place in the Bee Gees for her.

Confirmed! Boris Johnson's sister does look exactly like him.

Yep, that's Nigel Farage. Blimey!