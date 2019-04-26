Snapchat Bitmoji will soon be available to use in games

Snapchat will soon release a Bitmoji for Games SDK that will enable developers to add Bitmoji avatars into their titles. That means you will soon be able to play as your personal Bitmoji in all supported games.

It's not restricted to mobile games or Snap Games, neither. The SDK will be free for developers and studios who make games for a wide variety of platforms, including Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Compatible games will offer a QR code reader, which will read and recognise a unique code provided in the Bitmoji or Snapchat apps. Your avatar will then be available as a 3D playable character.

We're not yet sure how it will work on a console without a camera.

To be honest, we're not actually sure how well it will take off on consoles anyway. Both Nintendo and Microsoft have allowed users to play as their Mii and Xbox Avatars in several games in the past and it never really caught on in significant fashion.

Dedicated Mii games and applications on the 3DS, Wii and Wii U did well, but third-party support received with less enthusiasm. Xbox Avatars were never that successful, even after a more recent relaunch.

We can see Bitmoji support working well in Android and iOS games, however. And, we await to see which titles adopt it first.