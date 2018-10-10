Snapchat has toyed with the idea of original programming in the past, but now it's going all in, with the launch of Snap Originals.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has announced a dozen new self-produced shows. They're part of new effort, called Snap Originals, and are billed as either reality shows or scripted series. And they're scheduled to release over the next few months. Here's what you need to know.

Snap Originals are original, Snap-produced shows. There are a dozen different shows at launch, and their episodes average about five minutes in length. You can expect new episodes to premiere daily. You can even tell Snapchat to notify you when a new episode is available.

Yes. All the shows are vertical.

Yes. Snap Originals will feature 6-second ads that will air two or three times during an episode. You can't skip these ads.

You can watch Snap Originals from the Discover tab (swipe left from the camera screen). You can also search for them on Snapchat.

Keep in mind Snap has experimented with original programming in the past. It has also partnered with several publishers, including NBC, CBS, ESPN, Viacom, Discovery, the NBA, and the NFL, to distribute news programmes via the Discover tab. Currently, about 60 shows are accessible from Discover, including NBC News’ Stay Tuned, a twice-daily that reaches five million people a month.

In a leaked memo last week, CEO Evan Spiegel claimed 18 shows in Discover are watched by about 10 million users every month.

Here are all the new shows at launch (via TechCrunch):

Type: Docuseries

Producers : Bunim/Murray Productions

Launch date: 10 October 2018

Summer McKeen and Dylan Jordan try to balance love, friends, family, and fame in this intimate snapshot of their lives in Laguna Beach.

Type: Scripted

Producers: Makeready

Launch date: 10 October 2018

Best friends and college roommates Devon and Missy crack cold cases on their successful true-crime podcast. But can they solve the most important case of all when their best friend disappears without a trace?

Type: Scripted

Producers: Indigo Development, Entertainment Arts, and DBP Donut

Launch date: 10 October 2018

Juggling classes, parties, and down-the-hall crushes, freshman roommates Ginny and Chris try their best to face whatever college throws at them, discovering who they are along the way.

Type: Docuseries

Producers: NBCU Digital Lab

Launch date: 22 October 2018

Vivian, the youngest scout at modeling agency Wilhelmina, takes us inside an exclusive world where she has the power to make wannabes’ dreams come true — but can she do that for herself?

Type: Scripted

Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts, Insurrection, and Keshet

Launch date: 22 October 2018

This darkly comedic supernatural soap follows Charlotte Feldman, a young woman who must work from beyond to figure out how and why she died, in order to avoid an eternity in purgatory. Based on the young-adult novel by Susie Cox.

Type: Scripted

Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Studio71

Launch date: 28 October 2018

The next generation of the horror anthology series brings four new frightening experiences to the palm of your hand.

Type: Scripted

Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Paramount TV

Launch date: TBD

Based on the French format, Bref (loosely translated as “whatever”) is the story of a single man who is trying to live his best possible life with the least possible effort.

Type: Docuseries

Producers: Invent TV

Launch date: TBD

Follow the dramas of up-and-coming rap sensation and “cash me outside” viral star Bhad Bhabie, both onstage and off.

Type: Docuseries

Producers: Bunim/Murray Productions and PB&J TV + Docs

Launch date: TBD

Follows the coming-of-age dramas of teen drag queens.

Type: Docuseries

Producers: Magilla Entertainment

Launch date: TBD

Three daredevil brothers obsessed with Hollywood movies recreate them at home with explosive consequences, and explore their archives of stunts from across the last 20 years.

Type: Scripted

Producers: Woodman Park Productions

Launch date: TBD

Follow a group of friends’ yearly summer trip to Deep Creek, Maryland - but this year, they all have emotional secrets to reveal.

Type: Scripted

Scripted Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Above Average.

Launch date: TBD

Romantic comedy about a young couple that decides to opt out of the rat race and start a new life in a 2004 Dodge Sprinter - only to discover the glamorous life they’ve been following through hashtags is actually just straight-up living in a van.

Yes. Instagram has its own IGTV platform. Facebook has Facebook Watch. And, of course, there are big players like Netflix.