Snapchat has toyed with the idea of original programming in the past, but now it's going all in, with the launch of Snap Originals.
Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has announced a dozen new self-produced shows. They're part of new effort, called Snap Originals, and are billed as either reality shows or scripted series. And they're scheduled to release over the next few months. Here's what you need to know.
What are Snap Originals?
Snap Originals are original, Snap-produced shows. There are a dozen different shows at launch, and their episodes average about five minutes in length. You can expect new episodes to premiere daily. You can even tell Snapchat to notify you when a new episode is available.
Are Snap Originals vertically shot?
Yes. All the shows are vertical.
Do Snap Originals have ads?
Yes. Snap Originals will feature 6-second ads that will air two or three times during an episode. You can't skip these ads.
Where can you watch Snap Originals?
You can watch Snap Originals from the Discover tab (swipe left from the camera screen). You can also search for them on Snapchat.
Keep in mind Snap has experimented with original programming in the past. It has also partnered with several publishers, including NBC, CBS, ESPN, Viacom, Discovery, the NBA, and the NFL, to distribute news programmes via the Discover tab. Currently, about 60 shows are accessible from Discover, including NBC News’ Stay Tuned, a twice-daily that reaches five million people a month.
In a leaked memo last week, CEO Evan Spiegel claimed 18 shows in Discover are watched by about 10 million users every month.
Snap Originals: The full list of new shows
Here are all the new shows at launch (via TechCrunch):
Endless Summer
- Type: Docuseries
- Producers: Bunim/Murray Productions
- Launch date: 10 October 2018
Summer McKeen and Dylan Jordan try to balance love, friends, family, and fame in this intimate snapshot of their lives in Laguna Beach.
Class of Lies
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Makeready
- Launch date: 10 October 2018
Best friends and college roommates Devon and Missy crack cold cases on their successful true-crime podcast. But can they solve the most important case of all when their best friend disappears without a trace?
Co-Ed
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Indigo Development, Entertainment Arts, and DBP Donut
- Launch date: 10 October 2018
Juggling classes, parties, and down-the-hall crushes, freshman roommates Ginny and Chris try their best to face whatever college throws at them, discovering who they are along the way.
Vivian
- Type: Docuseries
- Producers: NBCU Digital Lab
- Launch date: 22 October 2018
Vivian, the youngest scout at modeling agency Wilhelmina, takes us inside an exclusive world where she has the power to make wannabes’ dreams come true — but can she do that for herself?
The Dead Girls Detective Agency
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts, Insurrection, and Keshet
- Launch date: 22 October 2018
This darkly comedic supernatural soap follows Charlotte Feldman, a young woman who must work from beyond to figure out how and why she died, in order to avoid an eternity in purgatory. Based on the young-adult novel by Susie Cox.
V/H/S
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Studio71
- Launch date: 28 October 2018
The next generation of the horror anthology series brings four new frightening experiences to the palm of your hand.
Bref (working title)
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Paramount TV
- Launch date: TBD
Based on the French format, Bref (loosely translated as “whatever”) is the story of a single man who is trying to live his best possible life with the least possible effort.
Bringing Up Bhabie
- Type: Docuseries
- Producers: Invent TV
- Launch date: TBD
Follow the dramas of up-and-coming rap sensation and “cash me outside” viral star Bhad Bhabie, both onstage and off.
Growing Up Is a Drag
- Type: Docuseries
- Producers: Bunim/Murray Productions and PB&J TV + Docs
- Launch date: TBD
Follows the coming-of-age dramas of teen drag queens.
Stunt Brothers
- Type: Docuseries
- Producers: Magilla Entertainment
- Launch date: TBD
Three daredevil brothers obsessed with Hollywood movies recreate them at home with explosive consequences, and explore their archives of stunts from across the last 20 years.
Deep Creek
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Woodman Park Productions
- Launch date: TBD
Follow a group of friends’ yearly summer trip to Deep Creek, Maryland - but this year, they all have emotional secrets to reveal.
#Vanlife (working title)
- Type: Scripted
- Producers: Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts and Above Average.
- Launch date: TBD
Romantic comedy about a young couple that decides to opt out of the rat race and start a new life in a 2004 Dodge Sprinter - only to discover the glamorous life they’ve been following through hashtags is actually just straight-up living in a van.
Is there an alternative to Snap Originals?
Yes. Instagram has its own IGTV platform. Facebook has Facebook Watch. And, of course, there are big players like Netflix.