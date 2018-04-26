Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games

Snapchat has updated again!

Seriously, at this point, it seems like the app pushes out new features and changes its core functionality every other week. The latest example is a new type of lenses called Snappables. These are designed to let you play augmented reality games with friends - without having to leave the Snapchat app. Here's what you need to know.

Snapchat offers a feature called "Lenses". These can warp your face using augmented reality (AR). Some can even change your voice or the world around you. Now, Snapchat is offering a new type of lenses, called “Snappables". These let you play games - like a dance-off or basketball - through touch, motion, and facial expressions.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, said new Snappables will be released every week. At launch, you can use Snappables to "fight aliens, start a rock band, play basketball, and more". You can see some of them in the video above. In one example, we can see a person play a Space Invaders-like game and another blowing bubbles.

Open the latest version of the Snapchat app. With the camera pointing toward you, tap on your face. The Lens row will then pop up alongside the shutter button. Swipe through to find a lens. Tap the lens you want to try. Tap the shutter button (or press and hold it) to capture a snap like usual.

Snap said you will be able to invite your friends to play once you've selected a Snappable. Some Snappables let you challenge friends to beat your high score, while others are multiplayer games.

