Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing

It's official: Snap has developed a new pair of smart glasses.

Documents published by the US Federal Communications Commission, and spotted by Variety, describe a “wearable video camera” made by Snap. The device has "Spectacles" branding and "Model 002” on its packing label. The documents also show the device supports for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE). Although Snap hasn't confirmed anything, it's safe to assume this device is Spectacles 2.0.

Snap didn't sell many of the first-generation Spectacles, but it clearly isn't giving up. The company behind the Snapchat app has been rumoured to be developing two new versions of Spectacles, which launched in 2016, allowing Snapchat users to capture photos and videos that can later be uploaded to Snapchat. They seemed popular at first, but then... well, have you ever seen someone wearing them?

But, remember, a product spotted in the FCC’s database doesn't mean it'll one day go on sale. We'll keep you posted.