  Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived

Snapchat has finally released those exclusive Lenses for iPhone X users. There's three of them at launch, and you can try them now.

Snapchat Lenses are augmented reality filters that enhance your face or your surroundings. In this case, the filters are for your face. Apple teased them last September during its iPhone event, and now, Snapchat is making them available, via an update to the iOS app. They make use of the iPhone X's TrueDepth front camera to make them look more realistic.

The lenses include a Mardi Gras mask, a Day of the Dead skull, and a gold-plated eye cover. They appear to adhere to the face more tightly than Snapchat's other lenses. Snap said they reflect the surrounding light better, and that it blurs the background in these lenses in order to play up details and 3D objects. You can see screenshots of them above.

Snapchat was the main app that Apple highlighted on stage when the iPhone X was introduced last autumn. It didn't provide too many details at the time, and admittedly, we forgot that these Lenses were coming.

If you'd like to try them, just make sure you're running the latest version of Snap. It's available now as a free download in the Apple App Store.

Now, to use Snapchat Lenses, do the following: