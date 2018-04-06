Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- They leverage the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera
Snapchat has finally released those exclusive Lenses for iPhone X users. There's three of them at launch, and you can try them now.
Snapchat Lenses are augmented reality filters that enhance your face or your surroundings. In this case, the filters are for your face. Apple teased them last September during its iPhone event, and now, Snapchat is making them available, via an update to the iOS app. They make use of the iPhone X's TrueDepth front camera to make them look more realistic.
- What is Snapchat, how does it work and what is it used for?
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions
The lenses include a Mardi Gras mask, a Day of the Dead skull, and a gold-plated eye cover. They appear to adhere to the face more tightly than Snapchat's other lenses. Snap said they reflect the surrounding light better, and that it blurs the background in these lenses in order to play up details and 3D objects. You can see screenshots of them above.
Snapchat was the main app that Apple highlighted on stage when the iPhone X was introduced last autumn. It didn't provide too many details at the time, and admittedly, we forgot that these Lenses were coming.
How to get iPhone X Snapchat Lenses
If you'd like to try them, just make sure you're running the latest version of Snap. It's available now as a free download in the Apple App Store.
Now, to use Snapchat Lenses, do the following:
- Open Snapchat.
- With the camera screen facing toward you, tap on your face.
- The Lenses bar will launch alongside the capture button.
- Swipe to choose a Lens. You should see the new ones listed.
- Tap the capture button (or press and hold it) to capture a snap like usual.
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments