Mozilla Firefox Send: The Snapchat of file sharing explained

Mozilla has launched a new website that simplifies the process of sending large files to another person.

Called Send, the site (or tool, rather) is essentially the Snapchat of file sharing. That's because once a file has been received and downloaded a single time, it disappears forever. What's the point, you may ask? Good question. Here's everything you need to know.

Send isn't a gimmick. It actually allows for speedy, private sharing between two people. You wouldn't use Send to host a file long-term or to send it to a large group of people. More importantly, it supports file sizes up to 1GB in size, and all files are encrypted. Also, after a file is downloaded once, it disappears. And if it's not downloaded by the recipient at all, the file will still disappear after 24 hours.

Snapchat, the popular app, makes all sent photos and videos self-destruct after a recipient has opened them. This is enabled by default, though you can now adjust your settings so that photos and videos - also called snaps - can be replayed an unlimited number of times. Send reminds us of Snapchat because files disappear after they're received. You can read more about Snapchat from our guide here.

Cloud hosting and local services like AirDrop have streamlined file sharing in recent years, but it's still not perfect. You can't rely on email for big files either, since it often limits attachments to 20MB in size. If you use something like Dropbox, the file takes up precious, costly space, and you don't get a notification about whether it's been downloaded or accessed. Send hopes to change all that.

To send a file with Firefox Send, follow these instructions:

Go to the Send website. It works in any modern browser. Upload any file from your computer (up to 1GB in size). The file will be automatically encrypted as it is uploaded. Send will then give you a link that you can share with another person. The link will expire once the recipient downloads it (or after 24 hours).

Check out Mozilla's guide here for more detailed instructions.

Send is free to use.

Send is now available to everyone, although Mozilla is classifying Send as an experiment for now. We therefore can't be sure if it'll eventually be taken down, but we'll keep you posted.