Snapchat: How to multi-snap record and change the colour of any object

Snapchat has updated again.

And the latest changes should make it easier for you to record and edit many snaps. It's introducing two new features, the first of which is called multi-snap recording, while the second is called tint brush. Here's everything you need to know about them, including how they work. If you want to know more about Snapchat, check out Pocket-lint's guide here, plus our handy tips and tricks roundup here.

The new multi-snap recording feature will let you record up to six 10-second clips in a row. The idea is that you can record up to one minute of footage in succession, so that you can shore more video than ever before at one time, and you can go through that footage and edit it all by selecting the best clips. Once you're done filming, you're free to apply effects, which will work across all your clips.

Then, afterward, you can send them all out or save them to your Snapchat story. These clips will post in whichever order you've recorded/arranged them. Snapchat is clearly trying to offer more complex video features, probably in an effort to encourage its users to create more and share more snaps. It's also just giving its users more exciting ways to tell a story. Either way, you got plenty of options now.

This multi-snap feature will be available starting 19 July on iOS globally, and will roll out soon after on Android.

Make sure you're running the latest version of Snapchat. Open Snapchat. Press and hold the capture button to begin recording a video snap. Once the snap reaches 10 seconds, continue holding the capture button to record another snap. Thumbnails of the snaps will appear at the bottom of the screen. Once you’re finished recording, you’ll be taken to the Preview Screen. You can then decorate your snaps with creative tools (stickers, emoji, etc). The effect will apply to each snap in the sequence. To delete any snaps in the sequence, just drag it to the trash. When posting to your story or sending to a friend, each snap sends individually, but in chronological order.

The other new feature in Snapchat, tint brush, will let you edit the colour of objects within a photo. It uses object-recognition technology and works similar to Photoshop's magic wand and quick selection tools, but you can use your finger to literally "tint" an object. Just pick the colour you want for the object and then trace an outline of it on the photo, and Snapchat will apply a little magic to complete the job.

Tint brush just works on photos - and only after the photo has been captured. It'll be available for both iOS and Android users on 19 July.