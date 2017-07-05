Snapchat links: How do you link a website to your snap?

Surprise! Snapchat has updated again.

At this point, Snapchat updates are becoming a weekly, if not daily, thing. But this latest update is worth talking about, because it gives average iOS and Android users a feature commonly limited to brands and advertisers: website linking. In other words, with Snapchat’s latest update, you can link a website to your snap, so your friends can swipe up on your snap to view your link via Snapchat’s internal browser.

It's an app that lets you send photos and videos to friends. Snapchat is mostly popular for its wide array of editing features, which include live mask lenses, geofilters, doodling capabilities, and more. You can learn more about the app from Pocket-lint's guide here:

Download the latest Snapchat update. Open Snapchat. You will see the main camera screen at launch. Press the camera button to take a photo or long-press to take a video. Once you capture a snap, you will be brought to the editing screen. Tap the little paperclip icon located in the vertical toolkit on the right. Type in a link. Press the arrow button to send your snap and link to a friend.

This new feature is a lot like what Instagram users can do if they're publisher or have a verified account. But now, you can do the same thing, only in Snapchat - opening up the possibility for you to self promote or do whatever you want to do.

Snapchat's latest update adds other new features, including backdrops, voice filters, and on-demand geofilters.

Backdrops allow you to cut a selected area from your snap and put a pattern on it, using the new scissors tool. Snapchat said the selection of available backdrops will rotate daily.

Voice filters were previously only available in Snapchat’s live lenses, allow you to alter your voice after recording a snap. There are several voice filters available at launch. Just tap the speaker icon at the bottom of the screen to open up new opportunities for story telling.

You can create a geofilter now - starting at $5.99 - via the “On-Demand Geofilters” section in settings. So, if you're getting married this weekend, you can create a geofilter that attendees will be able to use when snapping from your wedding and reception.

