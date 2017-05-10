How to view Snapchat snaps as many times as you want

Snapchat just changed the way its biggest hook works.

Previously, if you wanted to view a photo or video that someone sent you via Snapchat, you had up to 10 seconds to do so before the media (aka snap) disappeared. That time limit depended on the settings of whoever sent you the snap. But now, as of 9 May, Snapchat has added a new setting to the timer tool: Infinity. This gives you the option of allowing recipients to view your snap for as long as they'd like.

The new Infinity feature is part of a broader Snapchat update that adds new creative tools and reorganises the entire layout of the tools. Snapchat is introducing a Magic Eraser (located under the Scissors), which lets you rub an eraser on an object to remove it from your snap. It then fills in the blank space with the existing background of your snap. So, it acts sort of like Photoshop’s content-aware fill tool.

Snapchat has also added a new way to draw. You can now a spell out a word made of lipstick kisses or eggplants. In other words, you can easily cover a friend's face in emoji without having to add each emoji individually. Only a few emoji are currently enabled in the drawing tool, however. And, finally, all the new creative tools have been moved from the top of the app to the right-hand side of the snap’s preview screen.

Snapchat further launched a Loop tool for videos. It's like a video version of the Infinity timer. Keep in mind if you send photos with the Infinity timer or videos with Loop, these snaps are dubbed "limitless snaps". They will still self-destruct after the recipient closes the message. You must keep it open to view it as many times as you want. It's similar to the old replay feature, but now, it's unlimited and free.

To create a limitless snap: Open Snapchat and take a photo or video. Then, on the preview screen, select the Infinity timer setting if it's a photo or the Loop button (on the right) if it's a video. You can then send it to a friend or friends like normal, and they will be able to view it an unlimited amount of times as long as they keep the message open.

This update is rolling out now to Snapchat for iOS and Android. Check out Pocket-lint's guide for more about how Snapchat works.