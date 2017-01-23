Snapchat adds universal search: Here's how it lets you quickly find friends and chat

Snapchat is rolling out a new design for iOS and Android users.

The update (version 10.0.0), which released on 23 January, not only introduces a quicker way to start chats with friends and groups from anywhere in the app, but also universal search bar that runs across the app. Here's everything you need to know about the new update.

Design

Snapchat has added some slick animations and a card-style system for swiping between the Camera, Stories, and Chat screens.

Snapchat also now labels each screen, making it easier for new users to navigate. Other than that, Snapchat put Bitmoji (which Snap acquired last year) front and center. You will now see your Bitmoji avatar in the upper corner of the Camera screen. You can tap it to bring up the Profile screen. From there, you can tap your avatar again to access a new screen for editing your Bitmoji.

Between the new animations, which makes the app feel more unified, card-style design, and Bitmoji focus, Snapchat's navigation has been much improved. It's clear Snap wanted to make the app easier to use.

Search

There's a new, universal search bar at the top of each screen. It provides quick access to existing contacts, but you can also use it to find other users. When you tap in the search bar on the Camera screen, Snapchat will bring up a screen with the search field at the top. Enter a name of a user, contact, or someone you'd like to quickly find. If you haven't added the person, you'll be given the option to add him or her.

Below search, you'll see a horizontal row of your frequent contacts. If they have a Bitmoji, you'll see their avatar. Otherwise, you'll see their Snapcode GIF or ghost. Tap on one to start a quick chat with the person. Below the Quick Chat row, you'll see a card-style selection of your new friends. You can tap on one to start a chat, or you can slide from the left to see a new card with all your contacts on your device.

If you tap the search bar from any other screen, you will get access to the same features. It's been added to every screen in order to make it more convenient for you to search and find people, but if you spend most of your time sending snaps, it probably won't get much use.

Discover

There are some new guidelines for publishers using Discover. According to The New York Times, Snapchat will begin restrict publishers from using images or headlines that lack editorial value in an effort to cut down on clickbait and fake news. Snapchat is also planning to introduce tools to publishers to help prevent minors from seeing inappropriate content on Discover.

Version 10.0.0 is a free update for Snapchat. It's rolling out now for iOS and Android users.