Periscope's next major feature is Snapchat-like live doodling

Periscope is testing a feature with beta users that takes from two of its main competitors: live, hand-drawn doodling.

According to The Next Web, the Twitter-owned broadcasting app has begun letting beta testers try a feature that allows them to draw doodles on top of live-streamed video, and the company has just confirmed to Tech Radar that this beta feature will launch in a few weeks for everyone.

The feature is actually called Sketching, and from what we can tell, it lets broadcasters paint in a variety of different colours and even includes an eyedropper tool they can use to select any on-screen colour. We can see broadcasters using this message to write quick messages, as the doodles will disappear after a couple seconds in order to clear the frame.

Sounds similar to Snapchat, right?

Snapchat has long offered its users the ability to doodle on top of photos and videos, and then they're able to broadcast snaps to followers via Snapchat's Story feature. Facebook recently launched a similar broadcasting tool as well. The social network has been pushing its "Live" video as of late, and it introduced new Live features - including hand-drawn doodling - while doing so.

Live-streaming became a major thing in 2015 after apps like Periscope and Meerkat and Snapchat exploded in popularity, and Facebook has begun trying to catch up to them in 2016 by adding a dedicated Live tab to its mobile app. It also beefed up Live with Periscope's reactions, commenting setup, map, and more. You can read all about Facebook Live from here.

So, at this point, it looks like all these live-streaming apps just keep adopting popular features from each other.

TNW’s Matt Navarra demonstrated Periscope's Sketching feature in a video published to Twitter: