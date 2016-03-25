Snapchat might soon let you add Bitstrips to photos and videos

Snapchat is looking for new ways to spruce up its app.

According to Fortune, Snapchat just bought the company behind the Bitmoji app for around $100 million. The app basically lets you create an avatar or comic of yourself, and then you can share that with your friends and family over social media or text. It has customisation features that let you choose different hair styles, clothing, face shapes, and more.

The company, called Bitstrips, is four years old and rose to popularity on Facebook, where users commonly shared the cartoon versions of themselves in various situations. You can even insert yourself into comic strip situation and include avatars of any friends also using the service. The mobile app was developed after 2014, when it raised $8 million in funding.

It’s not clear why Snapchat purchased Bitstrips, but last year Bitstrips added a feature that allowed users to overlay avatars onto images. We can imagine Snapchat allowing its own users to overlay Bitstrips onto snaps. Currently, Snapchat has filters and emojis and effects that you can put onto any photos and videos. You can even distort your face with different animations.

It'll therefore be interesting to see what Snapchat has in mind with Bitstrips.