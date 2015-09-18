Burberry is using Snapchat to debut its next fashion collection before the runway

A British luxury fashion house has teamed up with Snapchat, in an effort to stay relevant in a multi-platform digital age, as well as to preview its 2016 Spring/Summer collection before the clothes hit the runway.

Burberry has announced that its upcoming collection will be shown for the first time via a series of videos uploaded to Snapchat. The idea is that fashion lovers can tune in to get a behind-the-scenes peek at the new womenswear looks.

Burberry's videos will start going live at 2pm EST on 20 September. They'll disappear from Burberry's channel 24 hours later. The actual fashion show is scheduled to kick off in London at Kensington Gardens on 21 September.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief executive, said in a statement that the "Burberry Snapchat Show" will also offer an "unique, real-time view of the creation of our show" hours before the models even begin walking the runway

Snapchat will also host a live channel featuring curated photos and videos that attendees have uploaded during Burberry's show. This announcement comes days after Snapchat revealed new features for its app, including Snapchat Replays, which let you pay 99 cents to replay three snaps a day.

Snapchat also launched something called Lenses; they're basically filters powered by a facial-recognition technology. The feature detects you and is able to superimpose various masks over your face as you move around and talk.



Snapchat is a 4-year-old messenger with more than 100 million users who log in daily. You can read more about Snapchat and how it works here.