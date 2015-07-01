A new Snapchat update just made the app a lot less annoying to use

Snapchat has updated in a big way, because now, you might actually want to use it.

If you’ve ever tried to view a snap or story within Snapchat, you’ve probably wanted to ditch the app altogether after about five minutes. For whatever reason the design team behind the app decided to require users to press and hold down on their screens for the entire duration of whatever they watch in Snapchat.



So, in order to view that 30-second clip your friend sent you, you'd need to open it, then press and hold on your phone screen for the full 30 seconds, and lift your thumb when done viewing. The entire process is not only awkward, but also cumbersome because it subsquently means you have to cover part of your screen.

Well, all that's no more: Snapchat has announced that it is replacing the press-and-hold functionality with "Tap to View". You no longer have to press and hold the screen to view a snap (a private picture or video message sent to your inbox) or a story (a public picture or video message that's broadcasted to a person's followers).

“This means no more tired thumbs while watching a several-hundred-second Story… and a little getting used to for anyone who has been Snapchatting for a while," explained Snapchat in a blog post. "We think you’re going to love it!”

Apart from Tap to View, the newly-updated Snapchat app has another new feature - called Add Nearby - that lets a group of friends in the same area quickly add each other to their friends lists.