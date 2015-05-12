3 original series you can only watch through Snapchat

Snapchat has green-lit another web series, but this one is all about Sofia Vergara.

The upcoming show - which is considered a shortform series because it'll only consist of six quick episodes shot in a vertical video format - is called Vergaraland and will debut this summer exclusively on Snapchat.

It is being produced by a company called Fusion in conjunction with Latin World Entertainment (Vergara’s talent management firm). Fusion is a joint venture of ABC News and Univision Communications, and it has a distribution partnership with Snapchat, with the purpose of creating content that can be posted to Snapchat's Discover service.

Discover launched in January and showcases short videos from partners. They're available for 24 hours before vanishing. Vergaraland, for instance, will focus on Vergara's Hollywood career, but it will be told through the eyes of her 24-year-old son (Manolo González Vergara). It'll also join Fusion’s roster of other original series for Discover.

Snapchat is a photo- and video-messaging app. It is unique in that all content shared through the app only lasts a brief amount of time before it disappears forever, making the app ephemeral in nature, though users can still take a screenshot to save still copies of photos and video-grabs.

Snapchat Discover is billed as a new way to find stories from specific editorial teams and partners.

To access the new Discover service, swipe from left on the app's main screen until you get to the Stories screen. From there, tap the purple circle symbol in the top-right corner. You will then see a grid of all the available editorial teams and partners, such as CNN, Cosmo, Daily Mail, People, etc. Tap on any circle to open an edition.

Once you're viewing a channel's latest edition, swipe left to continue browsing or swipe up for more information. Every edition is refreshed after 24 hours, thus maintaining Snapchat's whole ephemeral vibe.

If you want to find original content from Snapchat, tap the Snap channel (hint: it's the ghost one). You can learn more about how Discover works here.

Here's an incomplete list of new shows worth checking out, some of which might have already aired, are expected to air, or have been renewed for another season:

Vergaraland

We already mentioned this show above, but in a statement to Variety, Vergara (who is best known as Gloria in ABC's Modern Family) said the following about the new series and her son: "Manolo finally graduated and I am very happy for his alliance with Fusion to create such an innovative series."

Literally Can't Even

Sasha Spielberg, daughter of the well-known film director and producer Steven Spielberg, and Emily Goldwyn, daughter of film producer John Goldwyn, are the co-creators and writers of Literally Can’t Even.

They also star in the series as "comedic versions of themselves" in Los Angeles. The show premiered in January, and most episodes, which lasted about 5 minutes, debuted every Saturday. It's been renewed for a second season.

SnapperHero

SnapperHero features YouTube and Vine personalities playing superheroes. There were 12 episodes in all, and each one has been described as a short video that lasts between 100 and 200 seconds. Four episodes released each week, starting in early 2015, and they all featured an impressive list of digital-video personalities.

Examples include Freddie Wong, Harley Morenstein, Anna Akana, Jasmeet Singh, and others. Keep in mind it's not clear if SnapperHero has been renewed or is even still airing through Snapchat, but a non-active Twitter account for SnapperHero indicates episodes air every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Fullscreen, along with Astronauts Wanted, produces the show and is majority owned by Otter Media, a venture between AT&T and Chernin Group. Mashable said SnapperHero is "not a partnership" with Snapchat, so we're assuming that means Snapchat is not at all involved with the show's production.

No. Fusion, which is ABC's and Univision's joint venture and the main production company behind Vergaraland, plans to premiere other original shows exclusively through Snapchat Discover sometime later this year. The company has its sight set on experimenting with media platforms, including Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram.

Here's five of Fusion's Discover shows announced so far, according to Adage:

The Artisans - Documents people who inherited family traditions

- Documents people who inherited family traditions Weird Threads - Jonas Bell Pasht examines the history of clothing trends

- Jonas Bell Pasht examines the history of clothing trends Science Fiction, Science Fact - Uses science-fiction films to dissect tech today

- Uses science-fiction films to dissect tech today Capitals - Explores the new wave of international metropoli

- Explores the new wave of international metropoli Off the Record - Deconstructs popular songs to identify what makes them hits

There's a sixth show too, called Outpost, which looks at “hidden worlds” in Latin America and the Caribbean. The second season premiered on 22 April.

