  Snapchat's Literally Can't Even is a new web series with Sasha Spielberg, Emily Goldwyn

Snapchat is now making original series content for its app.

Sasha Spielberg, daughter of the well-known film director and producer Steven Spielberg, and Goldwyn, daughter of film producer John Goldwyn, are the co-creators and writers of the first new series, called Literally Can’t Even.

They'll also star in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as "comedic versions of themselves" in Los Angeles. The show will premiere on 31 January through Snapchat's new Snap Channel. It is found alongside other news and video channels, such as Cosmopolitan and ESPN, under the app's Discover section that launched earlier this week.

Snapchat will create its own content for Snap Channel and is apparently looking to take on Netflix by doing so, though with short-form video clips rather than feature-length films or television series. It's also likely trying to make itself standout from the social media app competition, which includes Vine and even YouTube.

New episodes of Literally Can't Even will run under 5-minutes long and debut every Saturday, but you'll only have 24 hours to watch them before they disappear, thus maintaining Snapchat's whole ephemeral vibe.

You can also expect the series to feature a split screen, which will reportedly include scene details for each shot.

