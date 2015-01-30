Snapchat's Literally Can't Even is a new web series with Sasha Spielberg, Emily Goldwyn
Snapchat is now making original series content for its app.
Sasha Spielberg, daughter of the well-known film director and producer Steven Spielberg, and Goldwyn, daughter of film producer John Goldwyn, are the co-creators and writers of the first new series, called Literally Can’t Even.
They'll also star in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as "comedic versions of themselves" in Los Angeles. The show will premiere on 31 January through Snapchat's new Snap Channel. It is found alongside other news and video channels, such as Cosmopolitan and ESPN, under the app's Discover section that launched earlier this week.
Snapchat will create its own content for Snap Channel and is apparently looking to take on Netflix by doing so, though with short-form video clips rather than feature-length films or television series. It's also likely trying to make itself standout from the social media app competition, which includes Vine and even YouTube.
New episodes of Literally Can't Even will run under 5-minutes long and debut every Saturday, but you'll only have 24 hours to watch them before they disappear, thus maintaining Snapchat's whole ephemeral vibe.
You can also expect the series to feature a split screen, which will reportedly include scene details for each shot.
READ: What's the point of Snapchat, and how does it work?
- Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X
- Apple Business Chat in iOS 11.3: What is it and how does it work?
- 43 accidentally hilarious image searches that are sure to make you chortle
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Play Movies now lets you search across all streaming services
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Like Microsoft Edge? Now you can use it on iPad and Android tablets
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
Comments