28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories
It's easy to find famous or interesting people to follow on just about every social network, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Snapchat is the exception; it doesn't even make it close to easy.
To add Snapchatters, you must know their usernames, or they must be listed in your contacts. It takes a bit of digging to find specific usernames -- and still, you never know if they're really worth following. Instagram will at least show you what's popular or trending, making it easier to discover celebrity profiles or interesting users, but not Snapchat. (However, it has started verifying some users.)
That's where we come in, as we've spent some time playing with Snapchat and rounded up a brief list of all the users you should add now. Why? They post great stories. The "Snapchat Stories" feature allows people to broadcast both pictures and videos that they've captured throughout a day. Stories only stay live for 24 hours at a time, and public stories can be viewed by anyone.
The Snapchatters listed in our gallery are mostly celebrities, which may include musicians, entertainers, athletes, politicians, and public persons. Their stories are always entertaining to watch. To add them, just scan their "Snapcodes" with your Snapchat camera. These are scannable QR-like codes that make adding new Snapchat friends and opening Snapchat content super easy.
Kim Kardashian
Social media celebrity and TV personality
Brittany Furlan
Social media celebrity
Lady Gaga
Musician
Chris Pratt
Actor
Snoop Dogg
Musician
John Boyega
Actor
Kylie Jenner
Social media celebrity and TV personality
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Actor, entertainer, and former politician
Will Sasso
Comedian
Dwayne Johnson
Actor and entertainer
Cara Delevingne
Actress and model
Rihanna
Musician
Ariana Grande
Musician
Demi Lovato
Musician
Alexa Chung
TV personality and model
Reese Witherspoon
Actress
Gwen Stefani
Musician
Jared Leto
Actor and musician
Kendall Jenner
Model, social media celebrity, and TV personality
Khloe Kardashian
Social media celebrity and TV personality
Kevin Hart
Actor
The White House
Official US Government account
Bernie Sanders
Revolution leader and politician
Casey Neistat
Social media celebrity
Ryan Seacrest
TV and radio personality and producer
Hailey Baldwin
Social media celebrity and model
Selena Gomez
Musician
Want to know more?
Check out Pocket-lint's Snapchat guide for more tips and tricks, including details on how to use Snapchat to send money to friends, etc.
