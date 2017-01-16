  1. Home
28 Snapchatters to follow for their awesome Snapchat stories

|
It's easy to find famous or interesting people to follow on just about every social network, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. But Snapchat is the exception; it doesn't even make it close to easy.

To add Snapchatters, you must know their usernames, or they must be listed in your contacts. It takes a bit of digging to find specific usernames -- and still, you never know if they're really worth following. Instagram will at least show you what's popular or trending, making it easier to discover celebrity profiles or interesting users, but not Snapchat. (However, it has started verifying some users.)

That's where we come in, as we've spent some time playing with Snapchat and rounded up a brief list of all the users you should add now. Why? They post great stories. The "Snapchat Stories" feature allows people to broadcast both pictures and videos that they've captured throughout a day. Stories only stay live for 24 hours at a time, and public stories can be viewed by anyone.

The Snapchatters listed in our gallery are mostly celebrities, which may include musicians, entertainers, athletes, politicians, and public persons. Their stories are always entertaining to watch. To add them, just scan their "Snapcodes" with your Snapchat camera. These are scannable QR-like codes that make adding new Snapchat friends and opening Snapchat content super easy.

Kim Kardashian

Social media celebrity and TV personality

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 2

Brittany Furlan

Social media celebrity

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 3

Lady Gaga

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 4

Chris Pratt

Actor

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 5

Snoop Dogg

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 6

John Boyega

Actor

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 7

Kylie Jenner

Social media celebrity and TV personality

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 8

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor, entertainer, and former politician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 9

Will Sasso

Comedian

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 10

Dwayne Johnson

Actor and entertainer

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 11

Cara Delevingne

Actress and model

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 12

Rihanna

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 13

Ariana Grande

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 14

Demi Lovato

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 15

Alexa Chung

TV personality and model

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 16

Reese Witherspoon

Actress

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 17

Gwen Stefani

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 18

Jared Leto

Actor and musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 19

Kendall Jenner

Model, social media celebrity, and TV personality

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 20

Khloe Kardashian

Social media celebrity and TV personality

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 22

Kevin Hart

Actor

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 23

The White House

Official US Government account

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 24

Bernie Sanders

Revolution leader and politician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 25

Casey Neistat

Social media celebrity

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 26

Ryan Seacrest

TV and radio personality and producer

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 27

Hailey Baldwin

Social media celebrity and model

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 28

Selena Gomez

Musician

28 snapchatters to follow for their awesome snapchat stories image 29

Want to know more?

Check out Pocket-lint's Snapchat guide for more tips and tricks, including details on how to use Snapchat to send money to friends, etc.

