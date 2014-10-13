The Snappening: Snapsaved admits servers were hacked, Snapchat photos stolen

Last month it was leaked nude photos of celebrities, and this month it's leaked nude images of minors.

Snapsaved.com has announced that its servers were hacked and that 500 megabytes of photographs were stolen. The website allows users to save sent images from Snapchat, a mobile app that is mostly popular among teenagers. Snapsaved.com's announcement follows recent reports that claimed hackers were threatening to (and eventually did) publish 13 gigabytes of sent images from Snapchat.

Snapchat lets users take photos or videos, then add captions or doodles, and send them to friends. Recipients can view the "snaps" for up to 10 seconds and then they disappear forever. The app is therefore unique because all photos and videos only last a brief amount of time before they self-destruct, making the app ephemeral in nature, though users can take a screenshot to save snaps.

Snapchat confirmed last week that its servers were not breached and put the blame on third-party apps for any images that may have been stolen or leaked. The leaked images - collectively known as “The Snappening” - is estimated to include hundreds of thousands of photos hacked by 4chan users. The Daily Beast confirmed that a 13.6 GB file containing 90,000 stolen photos and 9,000 videos was posted and shared across the internet.

According to additional reports, the images were mostly of underage people from Europe and explicit in nature. The Snapsaved.com team said on its Facebook page on Monday that it deleted its website and database in response to the breach though emphasised the hacker or hackers responsible for the breach did not obtain enough images to create an indexed online database, as previously threatened.

"Snapsaved has always tried to fight child pornography, we have even gone as far, as to reporting some of our users to the Swedish and Norwegian authorities," explained Snapsaved.com in its Facebook post. "The recent rumors about the snappening are a hoax. The hacker does not have sufficient information to live up to his claims of creating a searchable database."

Snapsaved.com also clarified that no personal information was stolen, apart from racy images.

