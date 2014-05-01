  Snapchat video calls let you talk more freely to other Snapchatters

Snapchat, the instant messaging service that is popular with teenagers, has announced that it will be offering those pesky kids, or adults, the chance to do video chat as well.

In a move which sees it trying to stay ahead, with, or behind the curve depending on how you look at it, the instant messenger service will now offer a video option as well:

"Until today, we felt that Snapchat was missing an important part of conversation: presence. There's nothing like knowing you have the full attention of your friend while you're chatting."

The idea is that when you start talking to someone via snapchat you will be able to press a button and enter a live video call with them.

"Swipe right on a friend's name in your Snapchat inbox to start chatting. When you leave the chat screen, messages viewed by both you and your friend will be cleared - but either of you can always tap or screenshot to save anything you’d like to keep (addresses, to-do lists, etc.)!"

Judging by the accompanying promo video, you'll be able to switch between the front and rear facing cameras to share what's going on around you.

"We let you know when a friend is Here in your Chat so that you can give each other your full attention. And if you’re both Here, simply press and hold to share live video - and Chat face-to-face!"