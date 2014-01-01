  Alleged Snapchat database leak sees 4.6 million user's numbers available online

Mere hours into 2014 and Snapchat is the next big tech company to have its users' security breached. The website SnapchatDB! has appeared online, offering over 4.6 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers for download.

SnapchatDB! claims this is in response to a recent security issue with the Snapchat app that made skimming for data possible.

"The company was too reluctant at patching the exploit until they knew it was too late and companies that we trust with our information should be more careful when dealing with it," reads part of a statement on the site.

The available database - which at the time of writing returns a 503 Error caused by excess demand - houses 4,609,621 accounts from 76 area codes. The data, which is provided in a format with the last two digits of each number censored "in order to minimise spam and abuse", appears isolated to US user accounts.

SnapchatDB! has not ruled out releasing the full data, stating "feel free to contact us to ask for the uncensored database. Under certain circumstances, we may agree to release it."

Whether it is simply to prove a point or is financially motivated - there is a Bitcoin address for donations - it will certainly have a significant impact on Snapchat and its users, many of whom have already voiced their anger online.