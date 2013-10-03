  Snapchat introduces Snapchat Stories, 24-hour slices of users' lives

Snapchat, the photo and video application that works on the basis that old posts are unwanted and therefore disappear after a friend has viewed them, has introduced Snapchat Stories with a new app update.

Snapchat Stories now allows you to save a snap - a photo or video with a caption or scribble overlaid - into a rolling story of the day. All the snaps are then collated into one story and can be viewed by any of your friends or contacts. It's a bit like Facebook Timelines, but each snap inside the story only lasts for 24-hours. After the day is up, the snaps are gone forever, although the story refreshes all the time.

"When you add a Snap to your Story it lives for 24-hours before it disappears, making room for the new. Your Story always plays forward, because it makes sense to share moments in the order you experience them," say the Snapchat team.

"Your Story never ends and it's always changing. The end of your Story today is the beginning of your Story tomorrow. And each Snap in your Story includes a list of everyone who views it."

It's an interesting idea and works on the immediacy of social sharing. A funny pic one day might be clichéd the next.

Snapchat is available for Android and iOS for free from their respective app stores.