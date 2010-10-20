  EA buys Angry Birds publisher, but fails to snap up Angry Birds

Electronic Arts has swooped in and bought Angry Birds publisher Chillingo for a cool $20 million dollars. However, the deal doesn't include the publisher's hit game, Angry Birds, as it doesn't own the rights.

"By acquiring Chillingo, EA Mobile is increasing its market leadership on the Apple platform as well as reaffirming its position as the world's leading wireless entertainment publisher", EA spokeswoman Holly Rockwood said in a statement to Reuters.

But, in what may come as a shock to EA execs who thought that they'd got their hands on the massively popular mobile game, developer Rovio Mobile has been keen to spread word via its Twitter account that it is still very much independent of EA.

"We did not sell to EA, Chillingo did. We own Angry Birds and all the rights", said Rovio Mobile via Twitter, before going on to say that "We are not worried, we call our own shots. And we will continue doing the best games we can. No BS".

The news of the sale comes as Angry Birds smashed records for Android with over 2 million downloads over the weekend.

Chillingo is only the publisher for the iPad and iPod touch versions.

Not that EA should be too worried, Chillingo also publishes another very addictive game for iOS 4 - Cut the Rope.