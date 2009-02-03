  Skype 4.0 for Windows released

Skype has announced the launch of Skype 4.0 for Windows, describing it rather grandly as "the most distinctive new release in the company's five-year history".

Apparently based on feedback from tens of thousands of users, the new version offers full-screen video calling, "crystal clear" call quality and is said to be easier to use than ever before.

"This is just the latest example of how Skype is continuing to innovate and improve its software to deliver an even better voice and video calling experience", said Mike Bartlett, director of product strategy for Skype.

"The combination of feedback from tens of thousands of users over the last two years of development has allowed us to create a truly amazing experience that puts the focus on bringing people closer together even when they are continents apart".

To download Skype 4.0 for Windows, or to find out more, go to http://www.skype.com/go/download.