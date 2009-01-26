  1. Home
New versions of Skype due February

  New versions of Skype due February
Skype is set to announce new versions of its software application next month at Mobile World Congress Pocket-lint has learnt.

The company has said that it will launch "new versions of Skype for various operating systems used in the mobile space", as well as "partnerships with major handset and mobile technology vendors".

The announcements that are expected to come on the first day of the show could see Skype coming to Apple's iPhone within a dedicated app rather than via Truphone, RIM's BlackBerry handsets via the Application Store on the Storm or even just an update for Windows Mobile 6.5 also expected to be launched at the show.

Earlier this month Skype announced the release of a lite (their spelling) version of Skype, a "thin" client for Skype that can be downloaded on Android-powered devices, as well as more than 100 other Java-enabled mobile phones.

We will keep you posted.

