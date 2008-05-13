  Nimbuzz mobile VoIP and IM app launches

Nimbuzz has announced the UK launch of an application to provide mobile users and online communities with free calls, chat and more.

Nimbuzz offers an all-in-one solution for free mobile VoIP calling, conference calling, instant messaging, chat and group chat, and photo and file sending across multiple IM communities, including Skype, MSN, Google Talk, Yahoo!, AIM, Jabber and ICQ, plus 23 social networks, including Facebook and MySpace.

Once users download the Nimbuzz application for the mobile and register as a new user, contacts from their selected IM communities are aggregated into a single contact list with icons indicating real-time presence.

"Everyone loves Skype (on the PC). But when it comes to the mobile, we believe we offer a better solution", said Tariq Dag Steinberg Khan, the chief marketing officer for Nimbuzz.

"Nimbuzz works across all the major communities and on more than 500 handsets worldwide. With this new release, we now also have a genuine free mobile VoIP solution that works on more than 90 handsets including Nokia, Samsung and LG."

The new Nimbuzz mobile VoIP application works worldwide on Nokia Symbian Series 60 devices with a Windows Mobile offering for release in June.

Nimbuzz is free to download, but data usage is subject to network operator rates when used on the mobile, unless using a flat-rate data plan.