New technology improves clarity for VoIP calls
NoiseFree VoIP is an new product developed with "next generation software" for VoIP callers.
One of the drawbacks to using a cheap VoIP phone service can be poor sound quality - there is no native noise cancellation or noise management capability.
In steps the NoiseFree VoIP service that claims to feature the latest in noise cancellation technology and is compatible with most VoIP applications.
NoiseFree VoIP can be downloaded and installed on your PC and supports a wide variety of VoIP software and services including: Skype, Yahoo Messenger, Google Talk as well as many soft phones. It has been tested and is compatible with Windows XP and Vista.
The download claims to offer patent pending noise cancellation with low power consumption and memory requirement as well as advanced voice activity detection and fast echo cancellation and it said to be user-friendly to install.
The free Beta version is available for download for a limited time.
