Skype introduces small connection charge for SkypeOut

Skype has introduced a slightly different pricing structure that has come into effect at noon today.

It has introduced a connection charge of €0.039 for all calls to landlines, and has also announced its soon-to-be-launched Skype Pro service, which will cost €2 a month, but will get you free national calls to landlines, apart from the connection fee.

The connection charge does not apply to those on the Skype Unlimited plan in the US, and the Talk for Britain plan in the UK.

Worldwide dialing rates have been lowered to €0.017 per minut to Czech Republic, Guam, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, and Alaska and Hawaii.

It's likely that Skype is adjusting its calling to stay competitive as more and more VoIP service open.

