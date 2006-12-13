Skype unveils pricing plan, and launches version 2.2 beta for smartphones
Skype has unveiled its new pricing plan for the US and Canada, announcing that calls made to a landline that were free will now be charged.
Customers will have to pay $29.95 a year for unlimited calling in the US and Canada. It has been offering a free computer to phone call service free since May as a promotion.
Those who sign up for the plan before 31 January can sign up for the year for half price.
However, computer to computer calls will still be without charge.
In related news, Skype has released a beta version of Skype 2.2 for Windows Mobile that supports smartphones.
It can now be run on over 120 devices so that calls can be made for free via Wi-Fi connections.
New features include an enhanced “today” screen with event notification, and a user-friendly look and feel. Skype calling features like support for SkypeOut and SkypeIn, voicemail and call forwarding are also included.
One click access is incorporated through a Skype icon on the home screen.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments