Skype users vulnerable to hackers
An Australian security firm has discovered a vulnerability in a Skype URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) type that could potentially allow for a file transfer.
The company, Security-Assessment.com, did not issue an advisory until Skype had prepared a patch to fix the problem, so as not to draw hackers' attention to the problem.
It's not actually that simple for an attack to take place. In order for an attack to be carried out, the attacker must authorise the target on his or her contact list, which doesn't require authorisation from the target. However, the target must then be convinced to visit a website under the attackers control or open an exploit URI in Internet Explorer.
Then the attacker must know the location of whatever file he or she want from the victim's machine. A common target would be the Skype configuration file.
To install the Skype patch for this weakness under its security bulletins, or click here to go directly tohere
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments