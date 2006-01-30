Skype to offer Madonna ringtones

Skype is following the mobile phone market in launching a ringtone service for it users following a deal signed with Warner Music.

The deal will see master recordings from WMG's roster of world-renowned recording artists as ringtones to the more than 74 million registered users of Skype.

According to the company, in the coming months consumers will be able to download master ringtones from WMG artists including Madonna, Green Day, Mike Jones, Paul Wall, D4L, and T.I.

Always at the forefront of musical trends, Madonna will be the sole artist to headline the "Featured Artist" section of the Skype online retail store upon its launch.

The store will feature ringtones of “Hung Up”, “Push” and “Sorry” as well as past Madonna hits “Like A Virgin”, “Vogue” and more.

The Skype retail store is expected to eventually expand to include ringback tones and other music-based personalization content from WMG artists.