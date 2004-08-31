  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Skype app news

Skype launches Skype for Mac OS X beta

|
  Skype launches Skype for Mac OS X beta
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Skype, the internet telephone company has today announced that it will be offering Apple Mac users the ability to use its software. The beta version of Skype for Mac OS X will offer all the same features as the PC version including access to the Skype Global Directory and instant messaging

The Mac version also includes the SkypeOut service offering global calling to any traditional telephone number at local rates. The service allows Skype users to pre-pay and use their Mac and Internet connection to call landlines and mobile phones anywhere in the world. SkypeOut Global Rate pricing is 1.7 Euro cents per minute.

As with all Skype software versions - Skype for Windows, Skype for Pocket PC and Skype for Linux - Skype for Mac OS X is a free download.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  3. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments