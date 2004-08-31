  Skype launches Skype for Mac OS X beta

Skype, the internet telephone company has today announced that it will be offering Apple Mac users the ability to use its software. The beta version of Skype for Mac OS X will offer all the same features as the PC version including access to the Skype Global Directory and instant messaging

The Mac version also includes the SkypeOut service offering global calling to any traditional telephone number at local rates. The service allows Skype users to pre-pay and use their Mac and Internet connection to call landlines and mobile phones anywhere in the world. SkypeOut Global Rate pricing is 1.7 Euro cents per minute.

As with all Skype software versions - Skype for Windows, Skype for Pocket PC and Skype for Linux - Skype for Mac OS X is a free download.