Skype's iPhone and iPad app now features blurred backgrounds, here's how to enable it

Skype has updated its mobile app for iPhone and iPad by enabling a feature that's been on its desktop version for some time: by enabling blurred backgrounds.

That means that while you're on a video call you can quickly and easily hide the details of what's in your backdrop, whether that's because you want to hide your mess, or just create a visual distinction between you and your surroundings.

Actually using the feature is really easy. All you need to do is the following:

Make sure to download the latest version of Skype from the App Store

Start a video call

Tap the (...) more menu while you're on the call

Switch on the 'Blur my background' option

Et voila... it's enabled

If you're joining a meeting you've already started, you'll also see a background blur icon and a toggle switch in the same row as the microphone and camera toggles in the preview window. You can switch that on or off to enable background blue too. (You can see that in the header image at the top of this page).

Once you've enabled that setting, you should find that your background is completely blurred out. Of course, with it taking its visual information from a low quality front facing camera, you'll likely see that its seperation between you and your backdrop isn't completely accurate.

You can download Skype for iPad here for free and Skype for iPhone here.