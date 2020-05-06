What is Skype Meet Now and how can it help you create ad hoc meetings?

Forget setting up Zoom - here's how you can create instant meetings in Skype for up to 50 people.

Skype Meet Now enables you to invite people with Skype accounts already, but also those who've never used Skype before. That's because you can use Skype in any web browser nowadays. Yep, that's right - contrary to popular belief you don't need the Skype software installed on your PC or Mac to use Skype.

Meet Now meetings can be recorded and Skype will store call recordings for up to 30 days should you want to return to it and forgot to download. In the call, you can do all of the usual things you'd normally be able to do in Skype, such as screenshots, reactions, subtitles, screen sharing and more.

If you already have the Skype software installed, press the Meet Now button. Then you'll see a link you can share. You can copy it so you can paste it somewhere like a WhatsApp or Messenger chat or you can email people directly from the Meet Now screen.

If people have the Skype app on their system or device, the Meet Now link that you send will open it even if they're not signed in. If Skype isn't installed, the link will open Skype for Web in the default browser.

To start the meeting, choose whether you want video and audio enabled and press the Start call button.

Just go to this link, choose a title for your meeting and you'll get a link to share - again you can copy it to paste somewhere else as well as share it via email.

The call will open Skype on your device if you have it installed. At any time you can re-share the meeting link with anybody to invite them to join.