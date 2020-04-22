How to change your Skype background for video calls

In an attempt to copy one of Zoom's most popular features, Skype now lets you change your background during video calls.

Zoom calls its version of this feature virtual backgrounds. We've even rounded up our favourite images to use when changing your Zoom virtual background. Those same images can, of course, now be used with the latest version of Skype. Want to look like you're calling from the Starship Enterprise or from the set of The Office? It's as easy as a simple settings change in Skype.

Skype recommends you use images in landscape orientation, and that the custom image be saved locally on your desktop.

Option one (during a call):

Open Skype on the web or the latest version of the Skype app for Windows or Mac. During a call, hover over the video button or click the More menu. Click Choose background effect. You can then Blur the room (Windows 10-only), choose an image you previously added, or add a new image. Select "add a new image" to upload a custom background to use during a video call.

Option two (before a call):

Open Skype on the web or the latest version of the Skype app for Windows or Mac. Click your profile picture. Click Settings, and then click Audio and Video. Under Choose background effect, you can choose an image you previously added or add a new image.

Note: Custom backgrounds don’t appear to work on the Microsoft Store version of the Skype app. Download the .exe file from the Skype website or use the web version of the service on Windows 10 if you'd like to change your background.