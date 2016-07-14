No one expects the Spanish Inquisition, and no one expected Monty Python in Skype
We're not sure whether this is a joke or not, but Skype has announced a collaboration with Monty Python, launching a selection of Mojis.
"What are Mojis?", you ask. Last year, Skype introduced Moji into Skype, which are short video clips designed to give you another avenue to expressing yourself. There's a selection of Moji from different sources - Hollywood, the BBC, and big games like Angry Birds and others.
Like Giphy in Slack, the idea is that you can make chat more interesting by adding Moji. Now you'll be able to make things even more whacky with Monty Python Moji, drawing moments from the Life of Brian, Holy Grail and Flying Circus.
He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy.
"We welcome Moji Python's magic moments. It's easy to forget how gown-breaking and auspicious Monty Python was and how well, millions of years later, these ice-cream culinary moments stand up. Unlike most of the team. Please help us. Thank you," said Michael Palin in perfectly irregular Python parlance.
The Python Moji will be added to the regular Moji picker in the latest version of Skype, so make sure you update the app, to add something a little zany to your Skype conversations.
If you want to escape the current Pokemon Go insanity, here's some insanity 1970s style.
