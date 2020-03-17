Of course, Skype has been available as a mobile app and desktop app for a long time, but you can also use its web-based client in order to instant message and video call your friends or colleagues.

The web app also requires a browser plug-in for certain features, which you can read all about below.

Skype for Web is essentially a full-featured, web-based version of Skype. It automatically loads all your contacts and conversations in the browser

You would use Skype for Web if you’re away from home, for instance, and don't have access to your smartphone or your computer. You could also use it if you just don't want to install the native app on your device.

Go to Skype.com (or web.skype.com) in your web browser on a Windows or Mac computer, then sign in with your Skype ID and password or Microsoft Account. There is no need to download the Skype desktop app.

Officially, Skype for Web only works on Windows 10 and macOS 10.12 or higher using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge although it should also work in Internet Explorer, Safari, and Firefox.

The web app will also ask you to install a plug-in before making or receiving your first video/audio call.

Although Skype for Web works with Chrome, it does not work on Chromebooks.